Uttar Pradesh On High Alert After Suspected ISIS Terrorist Caught In Delhi With Explosives

Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi today sounded an alert in the state following the arrest of a suspected ISIS terrorist in Delhi.

Mr Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh's top police officer, has asked all police personnel, especially those in field posting, to remain alert in view of the arrest and take necessary precautions, a senior official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The Delhi Police arrested the suspected ISIS terrorist with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area.

The man was arrested on Friday night after a brief exchange of fire.

Security checks have already been intensified along the Delhi border in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Vehicles and passengers moving to and from Delhi are being checked at the UP border, while Gautam Buddh Nagar district (which includes Noida and Greater Noida) is on high alert, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said.

Senior police officers in Noida also assessed the security checks in the district bordering Delhi.



