5 Arrested ISIS Terrorists Made Chemical Weapons, Ran '<i>Khilafat</i>' Model: Cops

Five suspected ISIS terrorists, who were arrested in a joint operation spread across different states, specialise in manufacturing chemical weapons and were running a "Khilafat" model to recruit youngsters for the organisation.

The accused were part of the sleeper module of the terror organisation and were tasked with increasing the strength of the organisation, the sources added.

Three of the terrorists were identified as Ashar Danish, Aftab and Sufiyan.

Danish disguised himself as a student and was caught during a raid at Tabarak lodge in Ranchi. Sources said he had arrived in the city in January this year.

Aftab and Sufiyan are residents of Mumbai but were caught in Delhi. The identities of the remaining two could not be immediately ascertained - one of them was caught in Hyderabad and the other in Madhya Pradesh.

"A pistol and several digital devices were recovered from the accused. Danish and Aftab are experts in making chemical weapons. Items and chemicals used by them for the purpose were recovered from their possession," one of the sources said.

Among the chemicals recovered were hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, sodium bicarbonate, sulphur powder, pH value checker and ball bearings.

