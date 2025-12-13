Advertisement

2 US Soldiers, 1 Civilian Killed In Syria By ISIS Gunman

The gunman was engaged and killed, said CENTCOM.

CENTCOM oversees the American military in the Middle East.

Three Americans were killed Saturday in Syria in an ambush attack by an Islamic State group member, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"Two US service members and one US civilian were killed, and three service members were injured, as a result of an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman in Syria. The gunman was engaged and killed," CENTCOM, which oversees the American military in the Middle East, said on X.

