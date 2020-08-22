Suspected ISIS Operative Arrested In Delhi, Was Plotting Attack: Police

Police said they are questioning the suspect after the arrest. (File)

A suspected ISIS operative was arrested in Delhi last night after a brief shootout, the police said, adding that he was plotting an attack.

Abu Yusuf, the accused, was arrested at around 11:30 PM by the special cell of the Delhi Police, officials said. Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and one pistol was recovered from him. He was planning a lone wolf attack, they said.

"One ISIS operative was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to officials, the suspect had visited several places in the national capital and was plotting a lone wolf attack. The matter is being investigated further, they said.

The arrest comes days after a doctor was arrested in Bengaluru for having alleged links with the terrorist group ISIS.

Rahman, 28, who worked as an ophthalmologist at MS Ramaiah Medical College, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday based on intelligence gathered from a couple who were arrested in Delhi in March this year.

The couple also allegedly had links with ISIS and other terrorists, including a man in Delhi's Tihar jail.