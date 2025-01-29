Yogi Adityanath's Message For Devotees After Stampede At Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on social media platform X on Wednesday, advising devotees attending the Maha kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to follow instructions issued by the administration.

"Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post.

He also noted that a bath is taking place at all the ghats of the Sangam. "Do not pay any attention to rumors," the Chief Minister added.

This comes after "a stampede like" situation arose at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday. Special executive officer Akanksha Rana, however, said that the situation was not serious and that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the incident and is continuously monitoring the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured full support from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji on Wednesday appealed to all devotees to not insist on taking a dip at the Sangam Ghat after a stampede-like situation in the ongoing Mahakumbh due to large crowds.In a self-made video, Rambhadracharya Ji urged the devotees to not leave their camps.

"I appeal to all the devotees that because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. As of now, they should not leave their camps and look for their safety," Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji said.

The various Akharas have also appealed to devotees take the Holy Dip at the Ghat that was nearest to them.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, " The no. of gathered devotees is more than anticipated... I appeal to the people that the entire Mela Kshetra is Kumbh, hence they may take a bath at any ghat and not just the Triveni Ghat..."

Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "Everyone is asked to take a dip at their nearest Ganga Ghat. PM Narendra Modi has talked to CM Yogi Adityanath twice in the last hour and is in constant touch. The administration is actively working."

Meanwhile, the Akharas which had orginally called off the Amrit Snan say that as the crowds at their ghats have decrease they would go for the Holy Dip later in the day.

