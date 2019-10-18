'Curse Of Women's Tears': Jaya Prada After Azam Khan Breaks Down At Rally

Jaya Prada has accused the Rampur MP Azam Khan of trying to sabotage her political career.

A day after Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan broke down at an election rally saying he has now been accused of stealing goats and hens, his bitter rival and BJP leader Jaya Prada hit out at the politician.

"This is a curse of the tears women have shed because of him. He is now crying in every public meeting. He used to call me a good actress, but what is he doing now?" Jaya Prada said in western Uttar Pradsh's Rampur on Thursday. Ms Prada has in the past accused the Rampur MP of trying to sabotage her political career.

Azam Khan faces criminal charges in connection with land encroachments by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Mr Khan on October 5 had appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which interrogated him for two and a half hours.''

"I have been slammed with IPC 307 (attempt to murder). My self-respect proved too costly for me, my friends. Now, the accusation that I have stolen goats and hens will also remain with me," said Mr Khan had said while campaigning for the upcoming by-election in Rampur. "Oh God. Why didn't you kill me at that very moment if I had ever committed such a crime?" he said.

Over 80 cases have been registered against the Samajwadi leader.

Jaya Prada, a two-time parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, was expelled from the Samajwadi Party in 2010 along with Amar Singh after he had a fallout with Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mr Singh in 2015 alleged that Mr Khan played a role in their suspension from the party.

The 57-year-old former actress lost to Azam Khan in the 2019 general election from the same seat, but as a BJP candidate.

The Rampur assembly bypoll was necessitated after Mr Khan vacated the seat after his Lok Sabha win.

Mr Khan, a controversial politician, had often picked on Ms Prada while campaigning for the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. At one time, he even made an extremely derogatory remark of "khaki underwear", widely interpreted as directed at Ms Prada.

While launching her campaign for the Lok Sabha election in April, Jaya Prada broke down at a public rally in Rampur. Alleging that she had been forced to leave Rampur, her former constituency, because of attacks by Mr Khan, she paused and wiped her tears as BJP supporters shouted "Jaya Prada ji sangharsh karo, hum aapke saath hai (we are with you in your fight)."

In March 2018, Ms Prada said the character of ruler Alauddin Khilji reminded her of Mr Khan.

(With inputs from ANI)

