UP Man Marries To-Be Daughter-In-Law, Beats Wife, Son As They Object

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has married his son's bride-to-be after they fell in love during his visits to her house.

The man, Shakeel, first set up his minor son's marriage to a woman, and allegedly beat his family members when they objected. He then started talking to her over the phone, his wife, Shabana, alleged.

Shabana, who has six children with Shakeel, said she had a suspicion that he was having an affair with the woman.

She said she had also caught him with her on two occasions.

"He used to video call her the whole day. At first, no one believed me. Then my son and I collected evidence against them," she told the media.

She said her 15-year-old son refused to marry the woman after knowing about his father's affair.

His son alleged that his grandparents also knew about their affair and that they helped him get married.

He said Shakeel left the house with Rs 2 lakh cash and about 17 grams of gold and married her.

In April, a woman in Uttar Pradesh had eloped with her would-be groom. Shivani, the bride-to-be from Aligarh, said her mother, Anita, also took all the cash - over Rs 3.5 lakh - and jewellery - worth over Rs 5 lakh - that the family had at home.

"I was supposed to marry Rahul on April 16, and my mother eloped with him on April 6. Rahul and my mother used to talk on the phone a lot over the past three to four months," Shivani said.

Shivani's father, Jitendra Kumar, said he runs a business in Bengaluru and had heard that Anita had been talking to her would-be son-in-law for hours on end, but decided not to say anything since the wedding was scheduled to take place soon

(With inputs from Tamkin Faiyaz)