10 Days Before Daughter's Wedding, UP Woman Elopes With Would-Be Son-In-Law

Shivani was supposed to get married in 10 days. The invitations were printed and relatives had been invited. Then came a twist that left Shivani and her entire family stunned - her mother eloped with her would-be groom.

The devastated bride-to-be, who is from a village under the Madrak police station in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, said her mother, Anita, not only eloped with her husband-to-be but also took all the cash - over Rs 3.5 lakh - and jewellery - worth over Rs 5 lakh - that the family had at home.

"I was supposed to marry Rahul on April 16, and my mother eloped with him on Sunday. Rahul and my mother used to talk on the phone a lot over the past three to four months. We had Rs 3.5 lakh in cash in the almirah and jewellery worth over Rs 5 lakh. She has done everything he asked him to. She has not left even Rs 10 behind. My mother has taken all our money," said Shivani.

"She can do what she wants now, we don't care. All we want is that the money and jewellery should be returned to us," he said.

Shivani's father, Jitendra Kumar, said he runs a business in Bengaluru and had heard that Anita had been talking to her would-be son-in-law for hours on end, but decided not to say anything since the wedding was scheduled to take place soon

He has now filed a missing persons report for his wife.

"That man would not speak to my daughter but would keep talking to my wife. I live in Bengaluru to run my business. I had heard that, for the past three months, they would talk to each other for 22 hours a day. I was suspicious but did not say anything because the wedding was around the corner. Anita left with the man on April 6 and took all our cash and jewellery," said Mr Kumar.

"I called Anita several times, but she had switched off her phone. I called the man too, but he kept denying that she was with him. Hours later, he finally said that I had troubled my wife for 20 years and that I should forget about her. Their phones were switched off after that," he added.

Mr Kumar said he has filed a missing persons complaint and the police have told him they will be able to track down Anita and Rahul soon.

An official from the Madrak police station said, "A missing persons report was filed. We have registered a case and started an investigation. Necessary action will be taken."

(With inputs from Adnan Khan)