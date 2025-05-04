Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Trainer Aircraft Hits Boundary Wall Of UP's Aligarh Airport, Pilot Safe

The incident happened around 3 PM while a student pilot was flying solo.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

No injuries were reported.

Aligarh:

A trainer aircraft from Pioneer Flying Academy was damaged on Sunday after it hit the boundary wall of Dhanipur Airport in Aligarh, officials said.

The incident happened around 3 PM while a student pilot was flying solo.

Director of the Civil Aviation Department, SS Agarwal, said, "At 3.10 pm, an aircraft of Pioneer Flying Academy, in which a student was undertaking a solo flight, collided with the boundary line and was damaged. The student is safe. No fire broke out in the aircraft. Further actions are underway."

No injuries were reported. Authorities are continuing to look into the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trainer Aircraft, Trainer Aircraft Crash, Aligarh
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now