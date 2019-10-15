Accused Of Stealing 'Goats, Hens', Azam Khan Breaks Down At UP Rally

Azam Khan is facing criminal charges in land encroachments cases by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan broke down at an election rally saying he has now been accused of stealing goats and hens.

Mr Khan was addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Monday for the upcoming by-polls.

"I have been slammed with IPC 307 (attempt to murder). My self-respect proved too costly for me, my friends. Now, the accusation that I have stolen goats and hens will also remain with me," said Mr Khan.

"Oh God! Why didn't you kill me at that very moment if I had ever committed such a crime?" he said.

The Samajwadi Party leader said he was paying the price for protecting the interests of people of Rampur.

"This is all happening because I have neither sold you nor myself," he said.

Azam Khan is currently facing criminal charges in connection with land encroachments by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Mr Khan on October 5 had appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which interrogated him for two and a half hours.

The court has now listed the next hearing in the case on October 29. Over 80 cases have been registered against the Samajwadi leader.

Meanwhile in the upcoming Rampur assembly by-poll, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima.

A by-poll was announced after Azam Khan's election to the Lok Sabha during the general elections.

