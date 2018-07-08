'Even Lord Ram Can't Stop Rapes': Uttar Pradesh BJP Lawmaker

BJP lawmaker Surendra Singh says even Lord Ram can't stop rapes

BJP lawmaker Surendra Singh who had earlier blamed parents and mobile phones for rising rape cases in the country has said "even Lord Ram won't be able to stop it." The BJP lawmaker from Bairia in Uttar Pradesh was speaking at a public event in Ballia on Saturday.

"I can say this with full confidence that even Lord Ram will not be able to prevent such incidents. This is natural pollution, which has not left anybody untouched. It is people's responsibility to treat others as their family, as their sisters. We can only control it through values, not the constitution," Mr Singh told news agency ANI, when asked about the rising rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh.

The motormouth BJP lawmaker had earlier made statements like "prostitutes are better than government officers" and had blamed parents and teenagers using smart-phones for rape cases.

In the recent past, Mr Singh had come out in support of another BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is in Sitapur jail as an accused in the Unnao rape case. He had said no one can rape a mother of three children.

"I am speaking from the psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar)," he told ANI, adding, "Yes maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge."