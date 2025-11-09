Man Who Housed Illegal Migrants, Laundered Rs 11 Crore, Spread Hate Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man in Greater Noida for spreading religious enmity and laundering crores of rupees in Hawala money.

The man, Farhan Nabi Siddiqui, faces charges of spreading animosity between communities under the guise of religious books, receiving illegal funds from abroad, and harbouring people living illegally in India.

In a statement, the ATS said that Siddiqui, a Nasi Tobaad, and some other people operated three companies- Istanbul International Private Limited, Hakikat Wakfi Foundation, and Real Global Express Logistics Private Limited.

Through these companies, the Hakikat Printing Publications in Greater Noida was printing religious books whose content was deemed to incite hostility and incitement to violence.

The ATS also said that these three companies were also housing people from Turkey and Germany without any government notification and also provided refuge to Bangladeshis living illegally in India.

A total of 12 books in Hindi, Arabic, and Bengali, two mobile phones, and three laptops were also recovered from Siddiqui.

Furthermore, Siddiqui and Tobaad were accused of laundering approximately Rs 11 crore from abroad through hawala networks. This laundered money was used to purchase land in the name of Madrasas, mosques, and companies in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.