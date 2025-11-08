Advertisement
UP Woman Arrested For Trying To Convert Man To Christianity With Money

On Saturday, acting on a tip-off, a Rajgarh police team arrested the woman, identified as Pramila, a resident of Chandanpur village.

Police said the woman was taken into custody.

Police in the Mirzapur district on Saturday arrested a woman accused of attempting to convert a man through financial inducement and other allurements, officials said.

A complaint was lodged on November 7 at the Rajgarh police station by Dhruvchandra, a resident of Rampur, in which he alleged that the woman tried to persuade him to convert from Hinduism to Christianity by offering money, according to a police statement.

Based on the written complaint, police registered a case under Sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and began an investigation.

On Saturday, acting on a tip-off, a Rajgarh police team arrested the woman, identified as Pramila, a resident of Chandanpur village.

Police said the woman was taken into custody and, following due legal procedures, was sent to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

