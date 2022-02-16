Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka To Visit Sant Ravidas Temple In UP Today

Priyanka Gandhi will also campaign in the poll-bound state during her visit. (File)

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader will pay obeisance at Seer Goverdhanpur on Wednesday morning.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had postponed Punjab Assembly elections in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary.

The State was scheduled to go for polls on February 14 earlier.

The political parties including BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party requested the poll panel to change the date as the Guru Ravidas followers would not be able to vote if elections were held two days before the festival as they embark on an annual pilgrimage to Varanasi on the Guru's birth anniversary.

Moreover, Assembly elections are also being held in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi, during her visit to Uttar Pradesh today, will also campaign in the poll-bound state. She will conduct a door-to-door campaign in Kanpur cantt and Kidwai Nagar. This will be followed by a door-to-door campaign at Sisamau and Arya Nagar. She will then participate in Mahila Shakti Garjana at Govindnagar, Kanpur.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. Two phases of the election have been completed. The third phase of UP polls will be held on February 20.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Wednesday.

