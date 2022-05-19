US Special Coordinator For Tibetan Affairs Meets Dalai Lama

US special coordinator for Tibetan affairs Uzra Zeya met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala on Thursday.

"His Holiness the 14th @DalaiLama meets with US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya @UnderSecStateJ at his official residence in Dharamshala on 19 May 2022," Tibet.net said in a tweet.

Photo | Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama pic.twitter.com/IUIKlmC1CI — Tibet.net (@NetTibet) May 19, 2022

Zeya reached Dharamshala on Wednesday on a high-level visitation that highlights Washington's significant support for the Tibetan issue. She received a warm welcome from Tibetans, for a first such visit of a higher official from the Biden administration.

This key visit comes shortly after President of Central Tibetan administration Penpa Tsering's visit to Washington last month. During his visit, Tsering met with the US Special envoy along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Khenpo Sonam Tenphel extended his gratitude for the US support and urged for its continued support adding, "your visit to Dharamsala sends a clear message to the Chinese government."

Zeya is on a visit to India and Nepal, from May 17-22. She was appointed as the special coordinator for Tibetan Issues in December last year.

The International Campaign for Tibet welcomed her appointment and expressed hope that she will work proactively at promoting dialogue between the Dalai Lama's envoys and the Chinese leadership

