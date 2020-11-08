'Greatly Re-Assured': Sonia Gandhi Writes To Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

India looks forward to a close partnership under the leadership of Biden and Harris, she said. (File)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi sent congratulatory letters to US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris for their victory in the US elections. India, the Congress leader said, looks forward to a close partnership under the leadership of Biden and Harris.

In her letter to Mr Biden, Mrs Gandhi praised the Democrat for his measured speeches during the campaign and stress on healing divisions among the people were greatly reassuring.

"We were greatly re-assured by your measured speeches, stress on healing divisions among the people, and promotion of gender and racial equality, global cooperation and sustainable development of all countries," she said.

Mrs Gandhi added that Biden's "wise and mature leadership" will be beneficial to peace and development in "our region and around the world".

In her letter to Kamala Harris, Mrs Gandhi praised the Senator's "unwavering courage" with which she fought the elections and expressed hope that Ms Harris will strengthen the friendship between US and India. Mrs Gandhi also hailed Senator Kamala Harris' success as a "triumph for Black Americans and Indian Americans".

As Vice President of America, Mrs Gandhi said, she knew Kamala Harris would work to heal and unite a "bitterly divided nation", that she would strengthen the ties of friendship with India, and that she would support democratic values and human rights throughout the world.

"We hope we will have the opportunity soon to welcome you to India, where you will be warmly hailed not just as a much admired leader of a great democracy, but also as a beloved daughter," Mrs Gandhi said.

Joe Biden, who defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, will be 46th President of the United States.

Kamala Harris is the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She will also be the first Indian-origin and first African-American vice president of the country.