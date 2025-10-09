US-India Partnership Forum Head Mukesh Aghi Urges Swift End To Trade Standoff

As US-India trade relationship stands at a delicate crossroads as both nations race to finalise a much-anticipated trade deal before November. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), expressed cautious optimism about progress while strongly criticising Washington's 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods as "unfair" and counterproductive to the spirit of partnership.

Aghi, who has been part of recent consultations in Washington and New Delhi, confirmed that multiple rounds of negotiations have brought the two sides closer to agreement. "The discussions between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Secretary of State Rubio, and the USTR chief have made progress," he said. "We're hopeful that by end of this month or early November, we'll have a trade deal that allows both countries to move forward."

Yet, the optimism is tempered by political realities. Final approval now rests with US President Donald Trump, who has imposed steep tariffs - 25 per cent standard and an additional 25 per cent penalty - on Indian exports. "It's not right when you call a nation your strategic partner and then slap a 50% tariff," Aghi said. "We must course-correct and conclude negotiations quickly."

Geopolitics And The SCO Factor

The recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin added a new layer to the already complex negotiations. A widely publicised meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping raised concerns in Washington about India's shifting strategic tilt. "India plays a balancing role in global geopolitics," Aghi explained. "The optics of that summit went a long way in DC, but the relationship is about far more - trade worth $200 billion, defence cooperation, and six million Indian-Americans bridging both countries."

Tariffs, Visas, And Talent Flow

Among the many irritants in bilateral ties, the new $100,000 fee on H-1B visas has caused unease in India's tech sector. But Aghi dismissed concerns that it would cripple mobility. "It's not a showstopper," he said. "For high-end talent, it's a minor cost spread over six years. In fact, existing visa holders become more valuable as demand for top Indian engineers and innovators rises."

He warned, however, that the fee could hurt sectors like education and healthcare that depend on Indian teachers and nurses. "It will impact low-end tech workers and critical roles in teaching and nursing - areas already facing shortages in the US," Aghi cautioned.

Trade Beyond Tariffs: Corridors And Connectivity

Aghi also highlighted continuing momentum behind the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), first announced at the 2023 G20 summit. "Despite conflicts in Gaza, trade and logistics partnerships between India, the UAE, and Europe are expanding," he said. "This isn't just about sea routes - it's about financial, digital, and skills corridors."

The Road Ahead

With both Trump and Modi set to attend the ASEAN summit in Malaysia next month, speculation grows over a possible bilateral meeting. "If there's a trade deal, ASEAN would be the perfect place to sign it," Aghi said. "If not, there's little point in a photo-op."

Despite political turbulence, Aghi emphasised the enduring depth of the partnership. "The relationship isn't broken. Investments continue, defence cooperation deepens, and the people-to-people bond remains strong," he said. "America First and Atmanirbhar Bharat can coexist - the challenge is to find that balance."

As negotiators in both capitals race against time, Aghi's message was clear: "It's time to move from rhetoric to resolution."