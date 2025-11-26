US To Slap Big Surcharge On Foreign Visitors To National Parks

Foreign tourists visiting US national parks including the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone will now pay a hefty surcharge, the Trump administration announced Tuesday.

The Department of the Interior, which runs these renowned US national parks, said that starting in 2026 visitors from abroad will have to pay $100 on top of the individual park fee to enter the most popular destinations in the system. The cost of an annual pass to all the parks will meanwhile more than triple to $250 for non-residents.

