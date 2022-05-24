Upset Over Lover's Murder, Woman, 40, Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan: Police

The police said that woman's husband has been arrested on charge of killing her lover. (Representational)

A 40-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Bikaner district in Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The woman took the extreme step a day after a 45-year-old man, her husband's nephew, with whom she allegedly had illicit relations, was found murdered, they said.

She jumped before a train in Sridungargarh area on Monday, police said, adding her body was shifted to the mortuary of the PBM government hospital in Bikaner and was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

The woman's lover was found dead on Sunday near Bhojasa, the police said, adding it transpired during the investigation that he was murdered by her husband.

The woman's husband has been arrested, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)