Srushti Deshmukh Tops Women Candidates In Civil Service Exam, 5th Overall

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh from Madhya Pradesh emerged as the topper among women candidates in the civil services examinations for 2018, the results of which were declared today. She ranks fifth overall in the civil service examinations conducted by the UPSC or Union Public Service Commission. "This was my childhood dream," she said after results of the examinations, aimed at choosing the country's most elite administrative officers, were declared.

"I had decided that my first attempt is my last attempt," says Ms Deshmukh, quoted by news agency ANI.

Ms Deshmukh has graduated with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, according to a press release from the UPSC.

"UPSC exam is a long journey where you are committed for 1-1.5 years. My parents, family, friends & teachers supported me, so the credit goes to them," says Ms Deshmukh, whose family members distributed sweets and celebrated at her residence, on learning of her achievement.

15 men and 10 women are among the top 25 candidates who have topped the civil services exam.

Kanishak Kataria, an alumnus of IIT Bombay topped the civil services exam.

759 candidates, comprising 577 men and 182 women, have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

The top 25 candidates have graduated in subjects like Engineering; Sciences; Economics; Law; Mathematics; History; Political Science; Public administration and Commerce from premier institutions of the country such as IITs, NIT, NLU, BITS Pilani, DU, Mumbai University, Anna University, Pune University.

The preliminary exam was conducted in June last year. The written part of the Civil Services Examination was held by UPSC in September-October and interviews for the Personality Test were held in February-March, 2019.

Of the 5 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exam, a total of 1,994 candidates had qualified for the personality test.

The recommended candidates also include 36 Persons with Benchmark Disability (11 Orthopedically Handicapped; 12 Visually Challenged, 11 Hearing Impaired & 02 Multiple Disability), said the press statement from UPSC.

