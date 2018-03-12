US-Bangla Airlines Plane Crash Updates: 71 On Board, Tribhuvan International Airport Shut Down

Rescue workers recovered badly burnt bodies from the wreckage of a US-Bangla Airlines plane that crashed while coming in to land at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, Reuters reported

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 12, 2018 16:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US-Bangla Airlines Plane Crash Updates: 71 On Board, Tribhuvan International Airport Shut Down

Kathmandu airport plane crash: 71 people were on board the US-Bangla Airlines plane (Reuters)

Kathmandu:  A Bangladeshi aircraft carrying 67 passengers and four crew crashed on Monday while coming in to land at the airport in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, an airport official said, adding that 17 people on board had been rescued. Eight bodies have been recovered, Reuters reported. The state of the other people on the flight from the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, operated by US-Bangla Airlines, was not clear, Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson Birendra Prasad Shrestha said. "We are trying to bring the fire under control. Details are awaited," he said, adding that the airport had been shut down and all other flights diverted. "We're now concentrating on evacuating the passengers." Television images showed smoke rising from the crash site.
 

Here are the updates on the Kathmandu air crash:


 


Mar 12, 2018
16:21 (IST)
The US-Bangla Airlines plane was a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400.
Mar 12, 2018
16:07 (IST)
Eight bodies have been recovered so far from the crash site of the US-Bangla Airlines plane at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal, a Kathmandu police spokesperson said. More deaths are feared.
Mar 12, 2018
15:51 (IST)

Rescue workers recovered badly burnt bodies from the wreckage of a Bangladeshi aircraft that crashed while coming in to land at Nepal's Kathmandu airport on Monday, a Reuters witness said. A Reuters photographer said he could see bodies covered in cloth laid out near the tarmac of the airport.
Mar 12, 2018
15:42 (IST)

"We are trying to bring the fire under control. Details are awaited," Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson said, adding that the airport had been shut down and all other flights diverted. "We're now concentrating on evacuating the passengers." Television images showed smoke rising from the crash site.
Mar 12, 2018
15:40 (IST)
Mountainous Nepal is notorious for air accidents. Small aircraft often run into trouble at provincial airstrips. A Thai Airways flight from Bangkok crashed while trying to land in Kathmandu in 1992 killing all on board.
Mar 12, 2018
15:30 (IST)
The US-Bangla Airlines plane was carrying 67 passengers and four crew.
Mar 12, 2018
15:28 (IST)
Bodies have been recovered from the crashed Indo-Bangla Airlines plane at Kathmandu airport, officials said
Mar 12, 2018
15:26 (IST)
US-Bangla Airlines is a unit of the US-Bangla Group, a US Bangladeshi joint venture company. The Bangladeshi carrier launched operations in July 2014 and operates Bombardier Inc and Boeing aircraft.
Mar 12, 2018
15:26 (IST)

Smoke rises from the debris of the US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane which crashed at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport.
Mar 12, 2018
15:23 (IST)
The US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane, which was carrying 67 people, crashed at 2:20 pm at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport
Mar 12, 2018
15:18 (IST)

The state of the other people on the flight from the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, operated by US-Bangla Airlines, was not clear, airport spokesman Birendra Prasad Shrestha said.
Mar 12, 2018
15:11 (IST)
Flight operations at Kathmandu airport has been suspended after a passenger aircraft belonging to US-Bangla Airlines crashed with 67 passengers on board.
Mar 12, 2018
15:07 (IST)
Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson Prem Nath Thakur said the Bangladesh airline aircraft careened off the runway during landing and crashed onto a football ground near the airport, catching fire. Seven people were rescued. No death was reported.
No more content
Comments

Trending

BangladeshNepal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Farmers ProtestForest FireTerroristNawaz SharifArvind KejriwalXiaomiLose WeightHealth BenefitsSridevi Rajiv Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................