UP Woman Throws 3 Kids In Well After Argument With Husband

Three children died after allegedly being thrown in a well by their mother following a dispute with her husband in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

The children were identified as Akash (8), Kriti (2) and a year-old Anu.

According to police, the incident was reported from a village named Pajra in the Sant Nagar police station area. After throwing her children in the well, the woman also set her house on fire.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation) OP Singh said an FIR has been registered against the mother of the children who had thrown them into the well.

A search is on to arrest her, he added.

Police said Amarjit, a labourer by profession, did not have good relations with his wife Chanda. They often used to have arguments. During one such argument, the woman, in a fit of rage, took the extreme step.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and got the bodies out of the well, they said.

Legal action is being taken as per the rules and the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigations are on, police added.

