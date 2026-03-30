UP Woman Kills Husband, Sleeps Beside Corpse With Children At Night

A woman, her lover, and his friend were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district for murdering her husband. The woman slept with her husband's corpse all night, along with their kids, and later fabricated a story claiming that a robbery had taken place.

The victim, Mehraj, was a mason and resident of Amroha's Piplaoti Kala village. His wife, Ruhi, had been involved in an illicit relationship with Farman, the brother-in-law of her own sister, and the couple desired to live together. When her husband discovered this affair, he strongly opposed it.

Ruhi then hatched a plot to kill her husband and remove him from her path. She secretly mixed sedatives into Mehraj's food and, subsequently, summoned Farman and his friend, Adnan, to the house during the night.

They bound Mehraj's feet with a rope and collectively murdered him by slitting his throat with a sharp knife. After carrying out the heinous act, Ruhi slept through the night on a cot situated right next to her husband's corpse, with her two children sleeping beside her. When Mehraj's father arrived at his son's home the following morning, he found his son lying on a cot on the veranda, his hands and feet still bound.

In an attempt to shield herself, she fabricated a story claiming she had been assaulted and robbed. However, Mehraj's father grew suspicious and informed the police. Upon taking her into custody and conducting an interrogation, the truth behind the murder was uncovered.

The police have arrested all three and recovered two knives used in the murder, as well as two mobile phones. Following the official disclosure of the crime, the police have sent all three accused individuals to jail, and further investigation continues.

