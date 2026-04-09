Woman Smashes Husband's Head With Stone, Sits Near Body For The Whole Night

A woman killed her husband and spent the night sitting beside his body in Gujarat's Narmada district.

The couple was walking together when an argument broke out between them.

The altercation turned physical when the husband allegedly slapped his wife. The woman picked up a nearby stone and struck him on the head, inflicting fatal injuries.

After the incident, she did not flee. She remained by his body until the following morning, when local authorities found her and took her into custody.

The cause of the argument is not yet known.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further inquiries are underway to reconstruct the exact sequence of events and establish the motive.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

