UP Man Throws Acid On Wife, Daughters Suspecting Extramarital Affair

A man was arrested in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly throwing acid on his wife and two daughters, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the incident took place in the Nigohi police station area, where the accused, Ram Gopal, attacked his family members due to suspicions over his wife's alleged extramarital affair.

"In Nigohi PS area, a man, namely Ram Gopal, threw acid on his wife and two daughters as he suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair," SP Dwivedi told ANI.

He further added, " His wife and one of the daughters sustained minor injuries, and the other daughter has been seriously injured. Their treatment is underway at the district hospital, and they are out of danger."

Following the incident, Ram Gopal was taken into custody by the police. Authorities also arrested the person who had sold him the acid.

"Ram Gopal was arrested, and the man who sold him acid has also been arrested..." police said.

