UP Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat Over Suspicion Of Affairs: Cops

A man allegedly killed a woman he was in a relationship with by slitting her throat with a knife in Haridwar on Monday, police said.

The had been in a relationship for over four years and had lived together for a long time, they said. Both of them were from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh and had jobs in Haridwar.

SHO Kamal Bhandari said Pradeep Pal (28) allegedly killed Hansika Yadav (22) at Sidkul intersection in the afternoon. Preliminary probe suggested he carried out the murder, suspecting her of having an affair.

Yadav, who worked in a factory in Sidkul, was going out for some work when Pal allegedly slit her throat with a knife. After that, Pal fled from the spot, Mr Bhandari said.

Yadav was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Senior police officers reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. A police team has been formed to arrest Pal who is on run.

The couple were allegedly not on talking terms over a rift. Pal suspected that Yadav was having an affair, police said.

