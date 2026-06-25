UP Man Leans Over To Get Ice Cream From Vendor, Falls From Balcony

A man sustained injuries while trying to buy an ice cream from a street vendor as he fell from the balcony of his home in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

CCTV footage of the video shows the man, who was standing on his balcony, ordering the ice cream from the street vendor who was passing by. When the vendor approached with the ice cream, the young man, still standing on the balcony, leaned over and reached down. However, he lost his balance and fell straight to the ground.

The incident took place at the Hindalco Colony in Renukoot, with the man trying to purchase the ice cream from the first-floor balcony of the house.

The man's fall triggered immediate panic, with bystanders rushing to the scene. The ice cream vendor, who himself climbed a little on the wall to ensure the ice cream reaches the man, looked surprised as he watched people try to rescue the man.

Neighbours who gathered from nearby picked the man up and took him to the hospital for medical attention.

The video went viral on social media quickly, with the Sonbhadra Police taking note of the incident and assuring that the situation was normal. However, the man sustained injuries due to the fall.

"It is to be informed that the individual appearing in the viral video has sustained injuries, which are currently being treated at the hospital. The situation is presently normal, and there are no issues related to law and order," it said in a post on X.

(With inputs from Ashwini Singh)