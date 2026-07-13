4 Techies Die After Car Rams Truck. They Were Driving To Jim Corbett Park

Four people have died, and three others were injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh.

Twelve people had set out from Delhi for a company holiday to Jim Corbett Park in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, travelling in two vehicles. Seven were in the car that crashed, while the other five, travelling separately, escaped the accident.

The group worked together at a Delhi-based tech company and were on a company-organised trip when the accident took place.

Those who lost their lives have been named as Abhishek Agnihotri, 30, Kartik, 24, Neeraj, 24, and Gulbuddin, 35. Abhishek Agnihotri was driving the car at the time of the crash. One of the four was from Baghpat, while the others were from Delhi.

Abhishek Agnihotri, Kartik and Neeraj died at the scene, while Gulbuddin died later after being taken to hospital.

The crash happened at around 5 am on the Swar-Tanda road. Police said the vehicle had to be cut open using a cutter to free the four bodies and the injured passengers inside.

The three surviving passengers were first admitted to the district hospital before being referred on to Delhi for further treatment.

According to police, initial findings suggest the crash happened because the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. The car struck the rear of a truck that was on the road at the time.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena visited the crash site and directed officials on the response.

Police said the bodies of those who died have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings related to the case are underway.

(With inputs from Tamkeen Fayyaz)