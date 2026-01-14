11 Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In UP's Mirzapur

Eleven people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday in Dramandganj area in Mirzapur, police said.

SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that information about the accident was received at around 8.30 pm.

The collision occurred on a route descending from Dramandaganj valley towards the Lasoda area, where a vehicle lost control and crashed.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a truck coming from behind possibly rammed into another truck after suffering a brake failure.

A car got trapped between the two trucks during the collision. In the sequence of events, another vehicle was also hit and caught fire, she said.

Police teams and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving the information, according to Kaushik.

With the assistance of local residents, rescue and relief operations were launched without delay, she said.

"So far, 11 deaths have been reported, and efforts are underway to establish the identities of the victims," the SP said.

Police personnel remain deployed at the site, and efforts are ongoing to restore traffic movement on the affected route.

According to initial information, one of the trucks involved bears a Bihar registration number, while the other is registered in Madhya Pradesh.

Among the cars involved, one is from Sonbhadra district and another from Mirzapur district, the SP said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

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