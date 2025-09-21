Man Strangles Live-In Partner, Stuffs Body In Bag. Then Takes Selfie With It

A love that blossomed on Instagram ended in betrayal and a grisly murder. A man from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur killed her live-in partner after he suspected her of having an affair with another man.

Two months ago, Aakanksha and Suraj Kumar Uttam had a huge fight after he got to know that she was talking to another man. The fight turned violent as the man hit her head against a wall and then strangled her. He then called his friend Ashish Kumar to help him cover up the murder. They stuffed Akanksha's body in a bag and got onto a motorcycle for Banda, 100 km away, to dispose of the body.

They planned to throw the bag into the Yamuna River. But, before doing that, Suraj Uttam stopped to take a selfie with the bag.

His attempt at a cover-up started to unravel after the woman's mother filed a missing persons complaint with the police on August 8. She accused Suraj Uttam of kidnapping her 20-year-old daughter. He, along with his friend, was taken into custody on Thursday and, during questioning, confessed to the crime.

Suraj Kumar Uttam, an electrician by profession, revealed that he killed Akanksha on July 21 after an argument. Akaksha used to work at a restaurant.

The police said the accused initially tried to mislead the police, but when cops cited his phone conversations with the victim, he broke down.

He told them that they had first started talking to each other on Instagram and fell in love. He then started meeting her at the restaurant where she used to work with her elder sister.

As per the investigation, the woman used to live with her sister in Kanpur's Barra neighbourhood before moving in with Uttam in a rented house in Hanumant Vihar.

The man also told the police about the selfie, and the photo has been recovered from his mobile phone.

Both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail.

With inputs from Arun Aggarwal.