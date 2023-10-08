UP Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Schoolgirl

The survivor was a 17-year-old class 12 student. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a schoolgirl in UP on Sunday.

The alleged incident happened in Bhadohi district and the survivor was a 17-year-old class 12 student. The accused has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Gagan Raj Singh said that the girl had gone to relieve herself out in the open when Sujit Gautam came and stood in front of her and made obscene gestures.

When the girl raised an alarm, Sujit tried to rape and strangle her but made a hasty escape when locals rushed to the spot, Mr Singh said.

Gautam was booked under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said police.

