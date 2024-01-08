UP Man Arrested For Posting Morphed Pics Of PM, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath

Police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly posting a video containing morphed photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and some women political leaders on social media, an officer said.

A police team from the Bhawan Police Station of Shamli district made the arrest, acting on a complaint about a video containing morphed photos of the Prime Minister doing rounds on social media.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek said, "We have arrested one Haji Rao Jamshed in the matter and registered a case against him under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act."

