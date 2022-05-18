UP Loot Accused Surrenders With 'Don't-Shoot-Me' Placard: Cops

A sum of Rs 25,000 of the looted amount too was recovered from Fukran, police said. (Representational)

With a "don't shoot me" placard hung around his neck, an alleged robber surrendered to police here on Tuesday in the district, an official said.

Furkan alias Sadua, accused of robbing a trader of Rs 5 lakh on April 5 along with his accomplice Qamar reached the Behta police station in Faizganj, Budaun's Superintendent of Police OP Singh said.

As he approached the police station, he was having a placard hung around his neck, the SP said, adding that the placard read, "Don't shoot me, I am surrendering due to the fear of police." After the robbery, while Qamar was nabbed by police after a shootout, Furkan had managed to escape, the SP said.

A sum of Rs 25,000 of the looted amount too was recovered from Fukran, he added.

Accused Furkan also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, the district police chief said.

