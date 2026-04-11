UP Lawyer Shot Dead. Killers Try To Escape On Bike. It Acts Up

Two men on a bike approached a lawyer in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Saturday and fired at him, killing him on the spot.But the panic was felt not just in the area but also by the attackers, who were unable to leave from the spot as their motorcycle refused to start.

In a CCTV video of the incident from Saturday morning, the two men can be seen approaching 45-year-old senior advocate Rajiv Singh, who was out on a morning walk. One of the men gets off the vehicle and fires at him using a crude pistol, killing Singh on the spot. As he rushes back and sits on the motorcycle, the man riding it continuously kicks its pedal in an attempt to start it, but fails.

As one of the attackers keeps trying to start the motorcycle, some men approach them but stay away and eventually run off as the other attacker points the pistol at them. After minutes of trying, the vehicle finally starts and the two men ride off from the spot. Later, hundreds of people gathered at the scene.

Singh had previously submitted an application, expressing apprehension that he might be attacked. The former village head, also an advocate, has been attacked previously on two occasions.

With inputs from Brijendra Dubey