CBI Arrests UP Government Engineer For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Children

The CBI arrested a UP government employee over allegations of child sexual abuse (File)

The CBI has arrested a junior employee of the Uttar Pradesh government for the alleged sexual abuse of around 50 children over a 10-year period, and sharing, or selling, child sexual abuse material to pedophiles around the world via the darknet.

Officials of the central investigative agency said the abused children, who are between five and 16 years old, came from three districts across the state - Banda, Chitrakoot and Hamirpur.

The accused, who was arrested from Banda, is likely be produced before the court today. Sources said the CBI will seek police custody as they believe he was not acting alone.

Raids on the accused's residence unearthed eight mobile phones, around Rs 8 lakh in cash, sex toys, a laptop and other digital evidence, including a large volume of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

During interrogation the accused told investigators he bribed the children with mobile phones and other electronic gadgets to ensure they stayed silent about his activities.

In January, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that over 100 children are sexually abused in India every single day; this is a 22 per cent jump from the previous year, NCRB data showed.

Overall, crimes against children has increased more than six times between 2008 and 2018 - from 22,500 recorded cases to 1,41,764 two years ago. According to the report, UP recorded the second-highest number of child rapes (2,023).

The darknet - which the accused used to sell or share child sexual abuse materials - refers to a hidden network within the internet that can only be accessed with specific software configurations and is used to exchange pornographic content or engage in other illegal activities.

In August the government flagged "misuse" of the darknet at an online conference of BRICS nations (Brazil, India, Russia, China and South Africa) and called for real-time information sharing among member states to help crack down on illegal activities routed through this space.

With information from PTI