UP Groom Plays Statue Standing On A Car, Police Say Over

A drone was being used to click the groom's photos.

When a groom in India takes out a wedding procession to the house of his wife-to-be, two modes of transportation are in vogue these days - he either rides on a horse, or in a car. A groom in Uttar Pradesh, however, worked out a one-of-a-kind combination of the two and decided to pose as if he was riding on a car.

A photo from the procession shows the groom standing regally, almost like a statue, on top of the SUV on a national highway. The police weren't impressed, though, and ended up seizing the SUV.

The procession was being taken out by a man, identified only as Ankit, from Bhaila village in Saharanpur to his bride's house in Kushawali village in Meerut on Tuesday. Ankit was standing on top of the vehicle and a drone was being used to click his photos on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.

"We got information about a video of a groom performing a stunt on the roof of the car. The baraat was stopped on NH-58 by the Mansoorpur police and the car has been seized. Further investigation is underway," said Khatauli Circle Officer Yatendra Singh Nagar.