UP Government Says Will Reach 100 Per Cent Electrification By December 31

Uttar Pradesh state power minister Srikant Sharma today said that the state is set to achieve 100 per cent electrification by the end of this month.

"We will give a new year gift to poor consumers by illuminating their homes," Mr Sharma said.

In Uttar Pradesh, a large number of households are to be covered under the Centre's Saubhagya scheme to provide them with electricity connections.

According to Uttar Pradesh power ministry's Saubhagya portal, 34.46 lakh households in 24 districts are to be provided with electricity, as per the data from December 11.

The scheme Saubhagya-- Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana-- was launched in September 2017 to provide electricity to the remaining unelectrified homes in India.

Mr Sharma said more than a lakh villages in Uttar Pradesh were not electrified till the BJP government came to power in the state. He said presently, some 33,000 villages remain to be provided with power connections.

The Uttar Pradesh minister claimed that presently, 24-hour power supply was being provided to district headquarters, 20 hours in tehsil headquarters and 18 hours in villages.