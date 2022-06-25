UP Court Orders Case Against Cop For Assaulting, Rebuking Rape Survivor

Instead of filing her report, the cop manhandled her, made a casteist slur, the rape survivor said

A Special Judge in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh has directed the police to file an FIR or case against a former police officer for physically assaulting a rape survivor.

The survivor was allegedly raped at her home on February 1, 2021.

She had initially filed a complaint and was taken for a medical examination on February 6.

On February 8, according to her complaint, the woman met Praveen Kushwaha, the then SHO of the police station, and appealed to him to file a case.

Kushwaha, instead of filing her report, manhandled her and made a casteist slur, she wrote in her complaint, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

While hearing the matter on Friday, Special Judge (SC/ST) Monika Thakur ordered the police to file an FIR against Kushwaha under relevant sections of the law.

The survivor had in her complaint, filed on February 1, 2021, said that one Karan Saroj raped her when she was alone at home.

The woman had alleged that a female relative of the accused, one Usha Saroj, was also present at the time of the incident and had asked the accused to kill her to avoid any controversy.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)