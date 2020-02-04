UP Couple Kidnapped, Given Electric Shocks, Left To Die In A Field: Cops

Believing that they had died, the duo was thrown in a field by the men, police said. (Representational)

A couple in their early 20s was allegedly abducted, given electric shocks till they lost consciousness and thrown in a field by the woman's family members who believed that they had died, police said on Tuesday.

Deepak (23) and the woman who has not been identified, however, survived the attack and lodged a police complaint on Monday, senior police officer Shlok Kumar said.

The two were in a relationship and wanted to get married against the wishes of the woman's family. On January 29, they ran away but were caught the next day from Atra Barauli village in Chikasi area by the family members of the woman.

They were then taken to Mahoba by Shodhan, Dharmendra and Lakshman, relatives of the woman, where they were given electric shocks repeatedly till they became unconscious, he said.

Believing that they had died, the duo was thrown in a field by the men, police said, adding that there were shock marks on the legs of the couple.

"We are probing the case and will arrest the accused soon," an officer said.