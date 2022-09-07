UP Cop Escapes From Court, Applies For Bail Next Day, Gets Arrested

The judge dismissed the application and ordered the police to take him into custody (File)

An Uttar Pradesh SHO was arrested after he fled from a local court that had ordered his arrest. Durga Prasad Shukla, the Daryabad station house officer in Barabanki district, had slipped away from the court on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he appeared again at the court seeking to get the non-bailable warrant against him in a case going back to 2019 cancelled.

Instead the judge ordered his arrest, Santosh Kumar Pandey, the lawyer representing the complainant in the case, said.

Durga Prasad Shukla was an investigator in a case of molestation and culpable homicide of a minor during his posting at Lambhua police station in Sultanpur.

The case pertains to a 14-year-old girl's death after being allegedly run over by a motorcycle while returning from school. In her FIR, the girl's grandmother accused three people, including a minor, of molesting the girl before running over her when she objected.

Shukla was the investigating officer in the case. The accused are currently out on bail.

Pandey said the Special Lok Adalat of Sultanpur had summoned Shukla for cross-examination in the case on July 2, August 16 and August 25.

After he did not appear on all three days, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Shukla, Pandey added.

Pandey said the matter was listed for hearing on Tuesday. Shukla reached the court at 4.30 pm and applied for cancellation of the non-bailable warrant. Special judge Pawan Kumar Sharma, however, dismissed the application and ordered the police to take him into judicial custody.

However, Shukla fled the court before he could be arrested.

Pandey said Shukla appeared in court again on Wednesday morning and filed another application to cancel the non-bailable warrant.

The judge dismissed the application and ordered the police to take him into custody and register a case against him.

