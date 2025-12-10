'Drunk' UP Man, Nephew Operate On Woman After Watching YouTube, She Dies

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki died after the owner of an illegal clinic and his nephew performed a surgery on her after watching a YouTube video tutorial.

They were allegedly running a clinic without valid authorisation, police said.

Munishra Rawat, wife of Tehbahadur Rawat was suffering from a stone-related ailment. On December 5, her husband took her to Shri Damodar Aushdhalaya in Kothi, where the clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra allegedly told him that the pain in the abdomen was due to stones and advised an operation.

He also gave an estimate of Rs 25,000 as the cost for the procedure.

Before the surgery, the husband deposited Rs 20,000, police said.

The husband, in his complaint, stated Mishra was under the influence of alcohol and started the procedure after watching a YouTube video.

He alleged that Mishra made a deep incision in his wife's abdomen, cutting several veins, following which she died the next evening on December 6.

Mishra's nephew, Vivek Kumar Mishra, assisted him during the procedure.

Police said the nephew is employed with an ayurvedic hospital in Raebareli, and the illegal clinic was allegedly operated for several years under the cover of his government job.

The clinic has now been sealed.

A case has been registered against the clinic operator and his nephew for causing death by negligence, along with sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.