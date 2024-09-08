Bihar Teen Dies After Fake Doctor Relies On YouTube Videos For Surgery

The fake doctor operated upon the teen at Ganpati Seva Sadan in Bihar's Saran

A 15-year-old has died in Bihar's Saran after a fake doctor allegedly relied on YouTube videos and performed an operation to remove a stone from his gall bladder. As the teenager's situation deteriorated, the 'doctor' arranged an ambulance to rush him to a hospital in state capital Patna. The boy died on the way, and the 'doctor' and others with him abandoned the body at the hospital and fled the scene, the teenager's family members have said.

Family members of Krishna Kumar said they took him to Ganpati Hospital in Saran after he vomited several times. "We admitted him and the vomiting stopped soon after. But the doctor Ajit Kumar Puri said he needs to be operated upon. He conducted the operation by watching videos on YouTube. My son died later," Chandan Shaw.

The family members said they do not know if the 'doctor' had proper qualifications. "We think he was self-styled and fake," they said.

The teenager's grandfather said the boy was feeling better after the vomiting stopped. "But the doctor sent the father away on an errand and started operating on the boy without the family's consent. The boy was in pain. When we asked the doctor why he was in pain, he snapped at us and asked if we were doctors. Later in the evening, the boy stopped breathing. He was revived (with CPR) and then rushed to Patna. He died on the way. They left the boy's body on the stairs of the hospital and fled," said Krishna Kumar's grandfather Prahlad Prasad Shaw.

Asked why they took the boy to Ajit Kumar Puri if they were not sure of his qualifications, the family members said, "We just wanted the vomiting to stop. He conducted the operation without our consent."

Police have registered an FIR and sent the body for autopsy. Attempts are being made to track down the self-styled doctor and other staff of Ganpati Seva Sadan. Parents admitted in the nursing home, meanwhile, have been abandoned after the staff went missing.