2 Children Die In Madhya Pradesh Due To Wrong Treatment By Quacks

In two separate incidents that have shaken Madhya Pradesh, two children have died allegedly due to negligence and wrong treatment by quacks. This includes a 20-day-old newborn in Chhatarpur and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy in Khandwa. The deaths could have been prevented if they were provided proper medical attention, according to the families.

In Chhatarpur, the newborn's mother fainted in grief as her baby took his last breath. His condition had worsened after he was given the wrong medicine, the family alleged.

In a desperate attempt to save him, his uncle tried mouth-to-mouth breathing, but it didn't work. "He wasn't breathing. I kept trying to save him, but he didn't move," the uncle said.

The family has accused the fake doctor of medical negligence and said they will file a formal complaint with the police and health department. The infant's mother is reportedly critical due to emotional trauma.

Rajendra Gupta, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Chhatarpur, said they are gathering information about all fake doctors and others who may be practicing without a license in the district. Strict action will be taken if negligence is confirmed, he said.

Ukraine-Returned Fake Doctor

The child who died in Khandwa district's Gandhawa village was injected multiple times by a fake doctor who had allegedly dropped out of medical studies in Ukraine and set up a clinic upon his return to India.

On a relative's advice, the boy's father had taken him to Himanshu Yadav, 24, who had converted a small shop into a mini hospital, with complaints of mild fever and stomach pain. Without a proper diagnosis, Yadav declared the child had pneumonia and started treatment, administering saline and five heavy injections in quick succession.

Moments later, the boy's condition began to deteriorate rapidly. When the family sought help, Yadav went missing. His wife allegedly told them to "take the child home" or else she would "call the police." This led to chaos and arguments between the doctor's family and the parents.

The family then rushed to a nearby hospital, but it was too late. The boy was declared dead.

The family alleged that when they went to the local police outpost, the cops refused to register their complaint. It was only after they reached the Piplod police station that a case was finally lodged.

Local officials said Yadav's father works at a government dispensary and that the family had opened the clinic without authorization. A young woman had earlier died due to wrong treatment by the quack, revealed villagers.

"An FIR has been registered against the accused doctor. A team has been constituted to investigate. Action will also be taken against all unregistered quacks operating in the district," said Kashi Ram Bardole, Additional Collector of Khandwa.