Two Students In Madhya Pradesh Fake Principal's Death To Dodge Exams

In the old days, students tried to dodge exams with excuses like "I have got a fever" or "My stomach is hurting." But two BCA students from Madhya Pradesh took this to a whole new level by faking their principal's death.

In a bizarre and disturbing incident, two students from Government Holkar Science College in Indore fabricated a fake death notice of their principal, Dr. Anamika Jain, and circulated it on social media in a desperate attempt to postpone their exams. The forged letter, crafted on a fake college letterhead, went viral causing panic, confusion, and even condolence calls to the principal's home.

According to police reports, the two third-semester BCA students conspired to stall the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) exams scheduled for October 15 and 16.

Around 10:15 pm on Tuesday, they circulated a message titled "Important Information" claiming that the college's online exams and classes were being postponed "due to the sudden demise of Principal Dr. Anamika Jain."

By 10:30 pm, Dr. Jain received a message from a concerned student asking, "Ma'am, how are you? The message about your death is going viral?"

Shocked, the principal replied, "I'm fine, how can this be?" Within minutes, her phone was flooded with calls, and several professors rushed to her residence fearing the worst.

Dr. Jain immediately alerted the authorities and lodged a formal complaint with the Bhanwarkuan police. The investigation led to the identification of two accused students, whose mobile phones were confiscated. One of them had reportedly deleted all WhatsApp data before being caught.

Bhanwarkuan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajkumar Yadav confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 336(4) of the Indian Penal Code for "intentionally fabricating a document with the intent to harm the reputation of a person." If convicted, the students could face up to three years in prison and a fine.

"The accused fabricated the letter using the institute's official letterhead format and deliberately circulated it online to halt exams. Both are BCA students. Further investigation is underway," Yadav said.

"During the investigation, the role of two students, Mayank Kachhwal and Himanshu Jaiswal, came to light. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections," said Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional DCP, Indore.

He added, "This incident appears to be an attempt to disrupt the educational atmosphere by spreading false rumors through social media. We are examining their mobile phones and social media accounts to uncover the full extent of their involvement."

A visibly distressed Dr. Jain said the incident had deeply disturbed her and her family. "People actually came to my house to offer condolences, believing I had passed away. This was not a prank, it was a criminal act that caused emotional trauma. I have requested strict action so that such incidents never happen again."

Dr. Jain also hinted that she had faced harassment from certain students in the past, saying, "Some individuals have been trying to create disruptions for a long time, making it difficult for me to perform my duties."





