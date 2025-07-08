Missing Woman Found Dead in UP's Barabanki; Family Alleges Rape

A 22-year-old woman who went missing after getting separated from her mother at a Karbala gathering on Muharram was found dead under suspicious circumstances behind a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the semi-nude body of the woman was discovered on Monday evening in the Fatehabad forest area. Her family has alleged that she was raped and murdered.

The woman had gone to the fair at Karbala in Begumganj on Sunday along with her mother, police said. She got separated from her mother in the crowd around 7:30 pm, following which the family searched for her throughout the night.

A missing person complaint was also lodged at the Kotwali police station, they said.

On Monday evening, when the family visited the police station again, they were shown a photograph of a woman's body found behind the hotel in the Fatehabad area, and they identified her.

Police said the body was found lying face down in a semi-naked condition.

A panel of doctors has been constituted to conduct a post-mortem, including the collection of forensic samples to determine whether sexual assault took place.

Circle Officer (City) Sumit Tripathi visited the spot and spoke with the woman's family.

"All angles are being investigated. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report," he said.

The dead was the daughter of a sanitation worker, and was mentally unstable and physically weak due to anaemia, her mother told police.

