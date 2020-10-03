UP Congress Chief Put Under 'House Arrest' Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit: Spokesperson

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has been put under "house arrest", a party spokesperson said

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu has been put "under house arrest" in Lucknow ahead of the scheduled visit of senior leader Rahul Gandhi to Hathras today, the party said.

According to party spokesperson Anshu Awasthi, police personnel have been stationed outside Mr Lallu's house in Lucknow and he is not being allowed to venture out.

"The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu has been placed under house arrest at his residence in the state capital," Mr Awasthi said.

"The step has been taken to prevent Mr Lallu from joining Rahul Gandhi who is scheduled to visit Hathras," he added.

"By doing so, the state government is only exposing itself. It has removed all doubts from people's mind that it has resorted to bullying and is blatantly standing with the criminals of Hathras," he said.

A tweet by Uttar Pradesh Congress said, "Our state president Shri Ajay Kumar Lalluji, our district heads and more than 500 workers have been placed under house arrest. Yogiji don't stop those who fight for justice."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)