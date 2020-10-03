Two Days After Brief Detention, Rahul Gandhi To Go To Hathras Today

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained on Thursday (File)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will make another attempt this afternoon to travel to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and speak to the family of the 20-year-old Dalit woman who was gang raped and murdered, and whose body was then cremated by the police in a secretive ceremony at 2.30 am.

A delegation of party leaders that will include Mr Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will, if they are allowed to, speak to the family of the young woman, who have been traumatised first by the savage assault and then by the alleged inaction of the UP Police and government.

This will be Mr Gandhi's second attempt to meet her family.

On Thursday both he and Mrs Gandhi Vadra were stopped in UP's Greater Noida (near Delhi) and briefly taken into custody. Mr Gandhi was manhandled and pushed to the ground by the cops in that tussle, prompting indignation at the UP government's handling of opposition leaders.

"Why are you arresting me? What are the grounds for the arrest? What law am I violating," Mr Gandhi could be heard saying in dramatic videos of the confrontation with the cops, who said they were charging him with "Section 188" - a law on defying official orders.

A case was later lodged against both Mr Gandhi and Mrs Gandhi Vadra under the Epidemic Act.

The following day (Friday, which happened to be Gandhi Jayanti), Mr Gandhi tweeted: "I won't be afraid... won't bow down to any sort of injustice. I will defeat lies with the power of truth..."

Police action against Mr Gandhi was condemned by several opposition leaders, including the Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, the NCP's Sharad Pawar and the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

The following day another delegation - this time led by the Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien - was similarly stopped, and Mr O'Brien and women MPs pushed to the ground as well.

The ruling BJP, which is under pressure over its handling of the Hathras tragedy and its apparent inability to prevent such horrific crimes against women - at least two more assaults and rapes have been reported from the state since then - has dismissed these protests as a "political stunt".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose resignation has been demanded by activists and the opposition, made a declaration of his government's commitment to women's safety on Friday. "Those who even think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured," he tweeted in Hindi.

The family of the young woman from Hathras has alleged multiple lapses from police throughout the case, including not adding a rape charge against the four accused - all from the so-called upper castes - until a formal statement was made.

The police also triggered outrage after rushing to cremate the woman's body at 2.30 am, after allegedly locking up her family in their homes and preventing them from saying a final goodbye.

Furious protests against the police and the government have been staged across the country, including one in national capital Delhi on Friday, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appearance and demanded that the four accused be executed.

The Allahabad High Court has taken notice of the case and has summoned top officials of the government and police to appear before it on October 12.

In its notice, the court said the matter was of "immense public importance... involves allegation of high-handedness by state authorities, resulting in violation of basic human and fundamental rights".