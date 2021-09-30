Yogi Adityanath Orders Dismissal Of Cops Involved In Serious Crimes

Yogi Adityanath said action will be taken against all as per rules. (File)

Days after the Gorakhpur incident (wherein a Kanpur-based businessman died during a raid at a hospital), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the dismissal of police personnel, who are involved in very serious crimes, from service.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), following the Gorakhpur incident, the chief minister has ordered the dismissal from service of police officers/personnel who are involved in very serious crimes. Tainted personnel will not be deputed to important positions, he has said.

Recently, there have been complaints of some police officers/personnel indulging in illegal activities.

The Chief Minister has said this is not acceptable at all.

"There should be no place for such people in the police department. Identify such people with proof and provide a list. Action will be taken against all as per rules," said Yogi Adityanath.

On September 28, a Kanpur-based businessman died during a raid at a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, following which six policemen were suspended.

"Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room, in which a man was injured. He was later hospitalised but succumbed to injuries. The matter to be probed by SP North," said Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada.

As per the post-mortem report, the businessman -- Manish Gupta -- sustained injuries on the face, head and several other parts of the body.