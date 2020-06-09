UP Cabinet Passes Ordinance To Prevent Cow Slaughter

The ordinance seeks to stop the incidents of crime related to cow slaughter (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Information, Awanish Awasthi said.

The ordinance seeks to stop the incidents of crime related to cow slaughter and was enacted as the state legislature is not in session, he added.

It aims to make the existing law more organised and effective, and completely stop cow slaughter in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here.

