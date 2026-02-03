UP BEd JEE 2026 Notification Out, Registration Begins On Feb10, Check Details

UP BEd JEE 2026 Notification: Bundelkhand University (BU), Jhansi has released the notification for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2026. The application window will open on February 10 and close on March 10. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the university's official website.
Applicants are advised to carefully read the UP BEd JEE 2026 information brochure for details related to eligibility criteria, syllabus, age limit, application fee, participating universities, and other important instructions before submitting the application form.
UP BEd JEE 2026: Important Dates
- Application begins: February 10, 2026
- Last date to apply: March 10, 2026
- Examination date: April 20-25, 2026
- Admit card release: Before the examination
- Result declaration: May 25-30, 2026
- Counselling begins: June 2026
UP BEd JEE 2026: Application Fee
- General / OBC / EWS: Rs 1,400
- SC / ST: Rs 700
The examination fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, or offline via e-challan at any bank branch in India.
UP BEd JEE 2026: Age Limit
- Minimum age: 15 years
- Maximum age: No upper age limit
Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed age-related criteria.
UP BEd JEE 2026: Eligibility Criteria
- Course: Bachelor of Education (BEd) - Two-year programme
- Candidates must hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree with at least 50% marks.
- Engineering graduates must have secured 55% marks.
For detailed eligibility conditions, candidates should refer to the official notification.
UP BEd JEE 2026-28: Participating Universities
- University of Lucknow, Lucknow
- Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly
- Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra
- Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya
- Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut
- Bundelkhand University, Jhansi (Conducting University)
- Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi
- Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi
- Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur
- Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur
- Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur
- Allahabad State University (Rajju Bhaiya University), Prayagraj
- Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia
- Siddharthanagar Vishwavidyalaya, Kapilvastu
- Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow
- Gautam Buddha University, Noida
- Maharaja Suheldev University, Azamgarh
- Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur
- Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Aligarh
Candidates should check the notification for the complete and updated list.
UP BEd JEE 2026: Documents Required For Application
- Recent passport-size photograph (scanned copy)
- Scanned copy of both index fingerprints
- Scanned signature (running hand)
- Aadhaar card
- Educational qualification documents and basic personal details
Candidates are not required to send a hard copy of the application form to Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.