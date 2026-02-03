UP BEd JEE 2026 Notification Out, Registration Begins On Feb10, Check Details

UP BEd JEE 2026 Notification: Bundelkhand University (BU), Jhansi has released the notification for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2026. The application window will open on February 10 and close on March 10. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the university's official website.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the UP BEd JEE 2026 information brochure for details related to eligibility criteria, syllabus, age limit, application fee, participating universities, and other important instructions before submitting the application form.

UP BEd JEE 2026: Important Dates

Application begins: February 10, 2026

Last date to apply: March 10, 2026

Examination date: April 20-25, 2026

Admit card release: Before the examination

Result declaration: May 25-30, 2026

Counselling begins: June 2026

UP BEd JEE 2026: Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS: Rs 1,400

SC / ST: Rs 700

The examination fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, or offline via e-challan at any bank branch in India.

UP BEd JEE 2026: Age Limit

Minimum age: 15 years

Maximum age: No upper age limit

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed age-related criteria.

UP BEd JEE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Course: Bachelor of Education (BEd) - Two-year programme

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree with at least 50% marks.

Engineering graduates must have secured 55% marks.

For detailed eligibility conditions, candidates should refer to the official notification.

UP BEd JEE 2026-28: Participating Universities

University of Lucknow, Lucknow

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya

Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi (Conducting University)

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur

Allahabad State University (Rajju Bhaiya University), Prayagraj

Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia

Siddharthanagar Vishwavidyalaya, Kapilvastu

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow

Gautam Buddha University, Noida

Maharaja Suheldev University, Azamgarh

Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Aligarh

Candidates should check the notification for the complete and updated list.

UP BEd JEE 2026: Documents Required For Application

Recent passport-size photograph (scanned copy)

Scanned copy of both index fingerprints

Scanned signature (running hand)

Aadhaar card

Educational qualification documents and basic personal details

Candidates are not required to send a hard copy of the application form to Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.